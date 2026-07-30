IFS Group LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

IFS Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,581 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of IFS Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 63,140 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares in the last quarter. Opal Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Opal Capital LLC now owns 24,970 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 43,349 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 21,922,379 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,288,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $335.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50-day moving average is $357.27 and its 200 day moving average is $337.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.70 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 target price (down from $445.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $410.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,298,044.10. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $2,232,808.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 600,465 shares of company stock worth $16,228,202. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly fundamentals are supporting the rebound. Alphabet reported 24.2% year-over-year revenue growth to $119.8 billion, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and Search grew 17%. Analysts continue to see substantial long-term growth from AI adoption, cloud demand and advertising. Alphabet quarterly performance

Alphabet reported 24.2% year-over-year revenue growth to $119.8 billion, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and Search grew 17%. Analysts continue to see substantial long-term growth from AI adoption, cloud demand and advertising. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly bullish. Alphabet retains a “Buy” consensus, with reported price targets well above recent trading levels. Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” while some analysts raised longer-term EPS estimates. Alphabet analyst ratings

Alphabet retains a “Buy” consensus, with reported price targets well above recent trading levels. Phillip Securities upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” while some analysts raised longer-term EPS estimates. Positive Sentiment: Institutional demand provides a counterweight to recent selling. Asset Management One added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares, and Ethic Inc. disclosed a new position worth an estimated $227.5 million in Alphabet’s Class A shares. These moves reinforce the view that the pullback may offer a long-term entry point. Institutional Alphabet holdings

Asset Management One added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares, and Ethic Inc. disclosed a new position worth an estimated $227.5 million in Alphabet’s Class A shares. These moves reinforce the view that the pullback may offer a long-term entry point. Neutral Sentiment: AI investment remains the key investor debate. Alphabet’s $195 billion–$205 billion 2026 capital-expenditure outlook is intended to support rapidly expanding cloud and AI demand, but the spending has pressured free cash flow and increased expectations for future monetization.

Alphabet’s $195 billion–$205 billion 2026 capital-expenditure outlook is intended to support rapidly expanding cloud and AI demand, but the spending has pressured free cash flow and increased expectations for future monetization. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory liabilities are growing. Following a $1 billion European Digital Markets Act fine, rivals may seek up to $10 billion in private damages, potentially adding financial and operational pressure to Google’s European businesses. European lawsuits against Google

Following a $1 billion European Digital Markets Act fine, rivals may seek up to $10 billion in private damages, potentially adding financial and operational pressure to Google’s European businesses. Negative Sentiment: Insider and fund selling remain caution signals. Alphabet’s chief accounting officer sold shares, while Provident Trust and Resona Asset Management reduced their GOOG positions. These transactions are relatively small or portfolio-related, but they may weigh on sentiment after the earnings-driven pullback.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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