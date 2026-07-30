IFS Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,306 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

IFS Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMD. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $478.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $528.11.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $429.75 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $149.22 and a one year high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $700.74 billion, a PE ratio of 140.90 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $514.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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