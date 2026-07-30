IFS Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,998 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

IFS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,998 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. ExxonMobil accounts for about 1.2% of IFS Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 188,977 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $32,062,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in ExxonMobil by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 24,511,156 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,158,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,386 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 23.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,927 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the first quarter worth about $3,012,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher oil prices could support ExxonMobil’s cash flow and profit expectations, particularly ahead of its second-quarter earnings report scheduled for July 31. Analysts and market commentators are looking for stronger results, while the company’s long record of dividend increases and planned $20 billion annual share repurchases remain important shareholder-return advantages. Exxon Mobil Stock Trades Higher Wednesday: What's Driving the Move?

Higher oil prices could support ExxonMobil’s cash flow and profit expectations, particularly ahead of its second-quarter earnings report scheduled for July 31. Analysts and market commentators are looking for stronger results, while the company’s long record of dividend increases and planned $20 billion annual share repurchases remain important shareholder-return advantages. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil agreed to a carbon-capture and storage project with Williams supporting natural-gas processing in Louisiana. The initiative could strengthen Exxon’s lower-carbon services and strategic relationship with a major midstream operator, although the financial impact is likely longer term. ExxonMobil agrees to new CCS project with Williams

ExxonMobil agreed to a carbon-capture and storage project with Williams supporting natural-gas processing in Louisiana. The initiative could strengthen Exxon’s lower-carbon services and strategic relationship with a major midstream operator, although the financial impact is likely longer term. Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil is being highlighted as a favored energy holding in President Donald Trump’s disclosures and as a value stock by Zacks. These references may support investor interest, but they do not change the company’s near-term earnings or valuation.

ExxonMobil is being highlighted as a favored energy holding in President Donald Trump’s disclosures and as a value stock by Zacks. These references may support investor interest, but they do not change the company’s near-term earnings or valuation. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America downgraded XOM from “buy” to “neutral,” citing limited remaining upside despite raising its price target to $158. The downgrade adds pressure after the stock’s strong year-to-date performance and premium valuation. Exxon Mobil Offers Limited Upside Potential

Bank of America downgraded XOM from “buy” to “neutral,” citing limited remaining upside despite raising its price target to $158. The downgrade adds pressure after the stock’s strong year-to-date performance and premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: A hawkish shift from several Federal Reserve officials weighed on the broader market. Higher-for-longer interest rates could limit appetite for richly valued equities, even as energy companies benefit from stronger commodity prices. Stock Market Today, July 29

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $156.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $649.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $145.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.32.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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