Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 8,874 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,266 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 8,874 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $16,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $270.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $344.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $283.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE MPC opened at $299.39 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $304.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $259.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.91. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 34.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $1,703,243.52. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,058. The trade was a 27.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

See Also

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