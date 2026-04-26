Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

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GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $1,148.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $308.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $897.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $732.02. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.94 and a fifty-two week high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Glj Research raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,077.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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