INCA Investments LLC Has $12.23 Million Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. $FMX

INCA Investments LLC lowered its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX - Free Report) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,104 shares of the company's stock after selling 285,157 shares during the period. Fomento Economico Mexicano accounts for 4.3% of INCA Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. INCA Investments LLC's holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano were worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 2,006.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 337 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 42.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 439 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 220.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 725 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Fomento Economico Mexicano Stock Down 0.6%

Fomento Economico Mexicano stock opened at $127.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $83.08 and a 52-week high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.08.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Equities analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Fomento Economico Mexicano's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Fomento Economico Mexicano's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMX. Barclays upped their price objective on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fomento Economico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a Mexican multinational company active primarily in the retail and beverage sectors. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, FEMSA's operations span convenience store retailing, beverage bottling and distribution, and related logistics and consumer services. The company's business model combines high-frequency retail outlets with large-scale beverage production and a regional supply chain network.

FEMSA Comercio, the company's retail arm, operates a large chain of convenience stores under the OXXO brand and has expanded its retail footprint with complementary formats and services.

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