Income Insurance Ltd Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Income Insurance Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.7% of Income Insurance Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.6% during the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 47 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,218.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $965.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $941.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $993.05. The stock has a market cap of $909.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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