Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD - Free Report) by 517.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,052 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 35,245 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,867,267 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,962,560,000 after buying an additional 3,203,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,828,110 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $687,710,000 after buying an additional 1,942,589 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,503,000. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,689,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1,135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,159,785 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $90,347,000 after buying an additional 1,065,905 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -843.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $52.66. The company's fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.68.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The business's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. DuPont de Nemours's payout ratio is currently -1,333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $25.10 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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