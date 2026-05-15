Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 692.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,165 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 73,545 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,051 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.41.

View Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $34.12 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company's 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -300.00%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on HPE to $39 from $27 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence ahead of earnings and implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Citigroup raised its price target on HPE to $39 from $27 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence ahead of earnings and implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: HPE and Nvidia announced “NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE,” reinforcing HPE’s positioning in AI infrastructure and potentially boosting demand for its servers and related systems. Article

HPE and Nvidia announced “NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE,” reinforcing HPE’s positioning in AI infrastructure and potentially boosting demand for its servers and related systems. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports say HPE is rebooting and rebranding its private cloud offerings to address rising virtualization costs, a move that could help it win customers looking for lower-cost alternatives in enterprise IT. Article

Multiple reports say HPE is rebooting and rebranding its private cloud offerings to address rising virtualization costs, a move that could help it win customers looking for lower-cost alternatives in enterprise IT. Positive Sentiment: News that additional activist investors have taken stakes in HPE has fueled speculation that the company could face pressure to unlock value through strategic changes or operational improvements. Article

News that additional activist investors have taken stakes in HPE has fueled speculation that the company could face pressure to unlock value through strategic changes or operational improvements. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from Barron’s highlighted HPE’s exposure to networking and servers, two areas benefiting from AI investment, which supports the broader bull case but does not by itself change fundamentals. Article

Coverage from Barron’s highlighted HPE’s exposure to networking and servers, two areas benefiting from AI investment, which supports the broader bull case but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: HPE also received additional media attention around its private cloud strategy and industry partner recognition, adding to investor sentiment but with limited direct financial impact. Article

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 150,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $3,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,687,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,714,218.50. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 24,251 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $655,019.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $870,883.43. This trade represents a 42.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

See Also

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