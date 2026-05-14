Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,338 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in Target were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Target by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Target by 77.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 355 shares of the retailer's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $121.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $133.10. The stock's fifty day moving average is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Target's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $118.71.

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Trending Headlines about Target

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Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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