Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 6,044 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,031 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,044 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $182.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.21. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.61 and a 52-week high of $192.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $159.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,060 shares of company stock worth $29,200,112. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Marvell to $200 and reiterated a buy rating, citing strong AI networking and optics demand, which reinforced the stock’s breakout momentum. What Is Going On With Marvell Tech Stock On Thursday?

Bank of America raised its price target on Marvell to $200 and reiterated a buy rating, citing strong AI networking and optics demand, which reinforced the stock’s breakout momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts across Wall Street have been lifting targets ahead of Marvell’s May 27 earnings report, signaling confidence that AI-driven revenue growth can continue. Marvell Stock (MRVL) Gets Price Target Hikes from Top Analysts Ahead of Q1 Earnings

Analysts across Wall Street have been lifting targets ahead of Marvell’s May 27 earnings report, signaling confidence that AI-driven revenue growth can continue. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm is also being boosted by reports of a custom AI chip partnership with Google and a strategic equity investment from AMD, both of which strengthen Marvell’s AI credentials. Marvell stock hits 52-week high as bullish catalysts keep stacking up

Investor enthusiasm is also being boosted by reports of a custom AI chip partnership with Google and a strategic equity investment from AMD, both of which strengthen Marvell’s AI credentials. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan, a disclosure that may draw attention but is not necessarily a negative signal by itself.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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