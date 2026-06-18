Independent Franchise Partners LLP Grows Holdings in TransUnion $TRU

Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,136,903 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,561,619 shares during the period. TransUnion comprises about 5.0% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned approximately 4.70% of TransUnion worth $783,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $64.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $63.96 and a 52 week high of $99.39. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.79.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. TransUnion's payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $70,730.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,642,292.82. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $353,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 99,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,351.38. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,542. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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