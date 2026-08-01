ING Group, N.V. $ING Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,486,315 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 164,475 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of ING Group worth $90,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in ING Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ING Group by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in ING Group by 57.0% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ING Group by 359.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded ING Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded ING Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on ING

ING Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. ING Group, N.V. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $35.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.85.

ING Group (NYSE:ING - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. ING Group had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 262.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. ING Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.71%.

Key ING Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting ING Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly profit beat expectations. ING reported a second-quarter net result of €1.947 billion and EPS of $0.79, exceeding the $0.75 consensus estimate. The bank also cited accelerated growth in its customer base and customer balances. ING second-quarter results

ING reported a second-quarter net result of €1.947 billion and EPS of $0.79, exceeding the $0.75 consensus estimate. The bank also cited accelerated growth in its customer base and customer balances. Positive Sentiment: ING raised its outlook for 2026 and 2027. Following the earnings beat, management lifted full-year total-income guidance to more than €24.5 billion. Higher guidance signals confidence in revenue generation and profitability and is likely the main catalyst for investor optimism. ING raises full-year guidance

Following the earnings beat, management lifted full-year total-income guidance to more than €24.5 billion. Higher guidance signals confidence in revenue generation and profitability and is likely the main catalyst for investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Defense-related lending could expand. Chief Executive Steven van Rijswijk said ING’s defense loan book could double over the next several years, potentially creating additional loan growth and fee opportunities as European defense spending increases. ING defense loan book outlook

Chief Executive Steven van Rijswijk said ING’s defense loan book could double over the next several years, potentially creating additional loan growth and fee opportunities as European defense spending increases. Positive Sentiment: Dividend reinforces shareholder returns. ING declared a €0.458-per-share dividend for shareholders of record on August 10, payable August 17. The payment provides a near-term income catalyst, although the reported 262% yield appears inconsistent with the dividend amount and share price.

ING declared a €0.458-per-share dividend for shareholders of record on August 10, payable August 17. The payment provides a near-term income catalyst, although the reported 262% yield appears inconsistent with the dividend amount and share price. Neutral Sentiment: Risk-management leadership was approved. Shareholders approved Andrea Cesaroni as ING’s new chief risk officer. The appointment supports governance continuity but is unlikely to materially change near-term earnings expectations. ING chief risk officer appointment

Shareholders approved Andrea Cesaroni as ING’s new chief risk officer. The appointment supports governance continuity but is unlikely to materially change near-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Revenue was below the reported consensus estimate. ING posted quarterly revenue of $4.76 billion versus the cited $6.99 billion expectation, which could limit the upside if investors focus on top-line performance rather than the profit beat and upgraded outlook.

ING Group Company Profile

ING Group N.V. is a Dutch multinational financial services company headquartered in Amsterdam. Formed through the consolidation of Dutch financial businesses, ING operates as a banking and financial services group that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporates and institutional clients. The company is organized under a two-tier governance model common in the Netherlands, with an Executive Board responsible for day-to-day management and a Supervisory Board providing oversight.

ING's principal activities include retail and direct banking, commercial and wholesale banking, corporate lending, transaction services and cash management, and a range of investment and savings products.

See Also

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