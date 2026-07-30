Ingevity Corporation $NGVT Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT - Free Report) by 331.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,046 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 236,566 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.89% of Ingevity worth $21,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company's stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Ingevity by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 600,380 shares of the company's stock worth $23,769,000 after buying an additional 454,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 306.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,883 shares of the company's stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 66,995 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.91. Ingevity Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.29.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.41. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 207.82% and a negative net margin of 10.55%.The firm had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.20 million. Ingevity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Corporation will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingevity from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NGVT

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance M. Dyer sold 496 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $33,971.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $493,264.98. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

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