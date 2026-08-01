Ingram Micro Holding Corporation $INGM Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM - Free Report) by 146.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,826 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 291,733 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Ingram Micro worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingram Micro by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,126,480 shares of the company's stock worth $66,719,000 after purchasing an additional 673,840 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingram Micro by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,332,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,440,000 after buying an additional 620,147 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ingram Micro by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,663,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,834,000 after buying an additional 556,931 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,266 shares of the company's stock worth $16,843,000 after buying an additional 482,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter worth $8,536,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ingram Micro from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Ingram Micro from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingram Micro from $27.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $26.00 target price on Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INGM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Augusto Aragone sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 140,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,213,950. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 5,167,069 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $150,000,013.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 177,466,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,847,240.57. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,227,069 shares of company stock valued at $151,765,013. Insiders own 0.95% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Ingram Micro

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingram Micro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q2 performance exceeded expectations. Ingram Micro reported approximately $14.5 billion in sales, up 13.6% year over year, while non-GAAP earnings reached $0.82 per share versus the $0.73-$0.74 analyst consensus. GAAP net income rose 193.1% year over year to $110.9 million, reflecting significant operating leverage. Ingram Micro Reports Record Q2 2026 Results

Ingram Micro reported approximately $14.5 billion in sales, up 13.6% year over year, while non-GAAP earnings reached $0.82 per share versus the $0.73-$0.74 analyst consensus. GAAP net income rose 193.1% year over year to $110.9 million, reflecting significant operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance is above Wall Street expectations. Management forecast revenue of $13.6 billion to $14.0 billion, compared with the $13.4 billion consensus estimate. EPS guidance of $0.72 to $0.82 brackets the $0.75 consensus. Ingram Micro’s Sales, EPS Top Estimates

Management forecast revenue of $13.6 billion to $14.0 billion, compared with the $13.4 billion consensus estimate. EPS guidance of $0.72 to $0.82 brackets the $0.75 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Ingram Micro raised its quarterly dividend. The payment will increase 2.4% to $0.086 per share, implying an annualized dividend of approximately $0.344 and a yield near 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is August 11, with payment scheduled for August 25. Ingram Micro Raises Dividend Following Record Quarterly Results

The payment will increase 2.4% to $0.086 per share, implying an annualized dividend of approximately $0.344 and a yield near 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is August 11, with payment scheduled for August 25. Neutral Sentiment: Profitability remains thin. Although earnings growth was strong, reported net margin was only 0.66%, underscoring the sensitivity of results to operating costs and execution.

Although earnings growth was strong, reported net margin was only 0.66%, underscoring the sensitivity of results to operating costs and execution. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s decline suggests investors may be taking profits or demanding more evidence of durable growth. Shares are near their 12-month high following a substantial advance, while the midpoint of Q3 EPS guidance is only modestly above the prior-year comparison and does not significantly exceed consensus.

Ingram Micro Stock Down 7.6%

Shares of NYSE INGM opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. Ingram Micro Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Ingram Micro had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 0.77%.The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Ingram Micro has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingram Micro Holding Corporation will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Ingram Micro's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ingram Micro's dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global technology distributor and supply chain services provider. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker INGM, the company connects leading technology manufacturers, cloud providers and channel partners through an integrated portfolio of products and services. Ingram Micro's end-to-end solutions span product distribution, cloud enablement, e-commerce, logistics and lifecycle management, enabling customers of all sizes to bring new technology to market efficiently.

The company's offerings are organized across several core areas.

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