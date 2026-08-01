Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,129 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,280 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC's holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 83.7% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research raised Ingredion from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ingredion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Ingredion from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.43.

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Ingredion Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of INGR opened at $99.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $94.44 and a one year high of $132.88. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.36%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.60%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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