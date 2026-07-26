Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. $ISSC Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC - Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,618 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 76,556 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 2.92% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,258 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 7,484.2% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,919 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Innovative Solutions and Support from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $16.25.

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Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.23. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $342.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc NASDAQ: ISSC is a provider of technology solutions and mission support services to U.S. federal government agencies, with a focus on defense, intelligence, and national security programs. The company delivers integrated program management, systems engineering, and advanced IT infrastructure support designed to enhance operational readiness and maintain secure, scalable environments for mission-critical operations.

Its core service offerings include systems integration, custom software development, data analytics, cybersecurity, and logistics management.

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