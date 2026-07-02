Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 37,059 BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

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BrightSpring Health Services Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $70.72.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 2.27%.The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. BrightSpring Health Services's revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BrightSpring Health Services

In other news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $7,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,194,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,177,051.25. This represents a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $2,056,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 131,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,751,945. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BTSG shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BrightSpring Health Services from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.27.

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About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services NASDAQ: BTSG is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company's operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient's home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

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