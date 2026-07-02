Inspire Investing LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Dave Inc. $DAVE

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,874 shares of the fintech company's stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.06% of Dave as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCollab LLC bought a new position in Dave in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dave by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dave in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dave by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAVE shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $332.00 target price on shares of Dave in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dave from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Dave from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Dave from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Dave in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dave

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dave news, CEO Jason Wilk sold 8,474 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $2,330,773.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,950 shares in the company, valued at $82,501,247.50. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Preston sold 275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.65, for a total value of $68,103.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,654.90. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 28.48% of the company's stock.

Dave Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of DAVE stock opened at $383.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Dave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.21 and a fifty-two week high of $404.44.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Dave had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 77.70%. The company had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $153.67 million. Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dave Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

Further Reading

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