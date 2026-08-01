Insulet Corporation $PODD Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 131.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 225,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $64,076,000 after purchasing an additional 70,607 shares in the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Insulet by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $21,948,000 after buying an additional 38,193 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Insulet by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period.

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Insulet Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $165.35 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a 52 week low of $138.79 and a 52 week high of $354.88. The company's 50 day moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.24. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer purchased 2,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. This represents a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $288.00 to $208.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Insulet from $435.00 to $249.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Insulet from $286.00 to $198.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Insulet from $219.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on PODD

Key Insulet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS Group began research coverage of Insulet, potentially increasing institutional visibility and investor attention. However, the available report does not disclose UBS’s rating or price target. Insulet research coverage started at UBS Group

UBS Group began research coverage of Insulet, potentially increasing institutional visibility and investor attention. However, the available report does not disclose UBS’s rating or price target. Neutral Sentiment: The legal notices concern alleged violations of federal securities laws by Insulet and certain executives. The allegations have not been proven, and the financial impact of the litigation remains uncertain. Bronstein Gewirtz Grossman class action announcement

The legal notices concern alleged violations of federal securities laws by Insulet and certain executives. The allegations have not been proven, and the financial impact of the litigation remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Several firms, including Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Schall Brown & Schwartz, DJS Law Group, Rosen Law Firm, and Glancy Prongay, publicized the pending class action. The notices generally cover investors who purchased Insulet securities between February 21 or May 21, 2025, and May 26, 2026, and allege investor losses related to disclosures involving defective Omnipod manufacturing controls. Bleichmar Fonti & Auld securities lawsuit notice

Several firms, including Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Schall Brown & Schwartz, DJS Law Group, Rosen Law Firm, and Glancy Prongay, publicized the pending class action. The notices generally cover investors who purchased Insulet securities between February 21 or May 21, 2025, and May 26, 2026, and allege investor losses related to disclosures involving defective Omnipod manufacturing controls. Negative Sentiment: The concentration of similar legal announcements may amplify concerns about potential damages, management accountability, regulatory scrutiny, and reputational risk, even though no judgment or settlement has been reported. Insulet investor alert from Schall Brown & Schwartz

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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