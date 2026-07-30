Insulet Corporation $PODD Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 18,398 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Insulet were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Insulet Stock Up 1.9%

PODD stock opened at $170.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $138.79 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.34.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer bought 2,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.51 per share, with a total value of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. This trade represents a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PODD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Insulet from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $216.00 price target on Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Insulet from $288.00 to $208.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Insulet

Key Insulet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Neutral Sentiment: UBS initiated coverage of Insulet with a “neutral” rating and a $174 price target, implying modest upside from the referenced price. The rating suggests UBS sees a balanced risk-reward profile rather than a strong near-term catalyst. Benzinga reference

UBS initiated coverage of Insulet with a rating and a $174 price target, implying modest upside from the referenced price. The rating suggests UBS sees a balanced risk-reward profile rather than a strong near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reminded investors of an August 31, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities-fraud lawsuit against Insulet and certain executives. The notices reference slightly different class periods, generally covering purchases from February or May 2025 through May 26, 2026. Rosen Law Firm article

Multiple law firms reminded investors of an deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities-fraud lawsuit against Insulet and certain executives. The notices reference slightly different class periods, generally covering purchases from February or May 2025 through May 26, 2026. Negative Sentiment: The complaints reportedly allege that defective cannula manufacturing caused insulin under-delivery in millions of Omnipod devices and that Insulet failed to disclose manufacturing deficiencies and product-safety risks. One notice also alleges that executive Eric Benjamin sold approximately $3.7 million of Insulet stock before two medical-device corrections. These are allegations, not established findings, but the litigation could increase costs and intensify scrutiny of Insulet’s quality controls and disclosures. SueWallSt shareholder alert

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Further Reading

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