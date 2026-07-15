Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,035 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,165 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,942 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 30,444 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 175,274 shares of company stock valued at $46,621,204 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reiterated Amazon as a top pick, citing resilient Prime Day consumer spending, accelerating AWS growth, and an attractive valuation heading into the company’s upcoming quarterly report.

Jefferies reiterated Amazon as a top pick, citing resilient Prime Day consumer spending, accelerating AWS growth, and an attractive valuation heading into the company’s upcoming quarterly report. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Amazon, adding to the bullish analyst backdrop and reinforcing expectations for continued upside if earnings and cloud trends remain strong.

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Amazon, adding to the bullish analyst backdrop and reinforcing expectations for continued upside if earnings and cloud trends remain strong. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Amazon’s AI and cloud strengths, including optimism around AWS momentum, custom AI chips like Trainium, and the possibility that Amazon could broaden its AI compute business beyond internal use.

Several articles highlighted Amazon’s AI and cloud strengths, including optimism around AWS momentum, custom AI chips like Trainium, and the possibility that Amazon could broaden its AI compute business beyond internal use. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s planned $25 billion bond sale is part of its broader AI infrastructure buildout, showing management is still leaning into heavy investment to support future growth.

Amazon’s planned $25 billion bond sale is part of its broader AI infrastructure buildout, showing management is still leaning into heavy investment to support future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that Amazon is well positioned for future demand in data centers, cloud computing, and e-commerce, which keeps the long-term investment case intact despite near-term volatility.

Coverage also noted that Amazon is well positioned for future demand in data centers, cloud computing, and e-commerce, which keeps the long-term investment case intact despite near-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: The bond market showed weaker-than-average demand for Amazon’s debt offering and required wider concessions, signaling that investors may be getting more cautious about hyperscaler borrowing to fund AI spending.

The bond market showed weaker-than-average demand for Amazon’s debt offering and required wider concessions, signaling that investors may be getting more cautious about hyperscaler borrowing to fund AI spending. Negative Sentiment: New York’s move to pause new AI data centers, along with similar proposals in other states, could create a regulatory hurdle for Amazon’s future AI and cloud expansion plans.

New York’s move to pause new AI data centers, along with similar proposals in other states, could create a regulatory hurdle for Amazon’s future AI and cloud expansion plans. Negative Sentiment: Amazon’s shutdown plans in Quebec and ongoing criticism around AI-related job cuts also add a modest overhang on sentiment, though these issues appear less central than the financing and AI-growth debate.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $247.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.16 and a 200 day moving average of $235.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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