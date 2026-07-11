Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company's stock worth $261,129,000 after buying an additional 433,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $324,526,000 after buying an additional 219,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 689,942 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $211,281,000 after buying an additional 83,706 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 575,886 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $176,331,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 45.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483,864 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $164,359,000 after acquiring an additional 151,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 28,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,985,656. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $720.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ STRL opened at $682.29 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $811.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.18. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $1,005.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $825.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Further Reading

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