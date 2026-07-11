Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $397,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 7,585 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HII opened at $286.03 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.91 and a 1 year high of $460.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $405.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $381.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HII

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $1,118,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,595.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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