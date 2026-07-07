Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 7,980 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,633 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore upgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $415.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 381.21, a PEG ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $293.55 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $407.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Tesla to $500 from $475 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued upside expectations. Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Tesla to $500 from $475 and kept an rating, signaling continued upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s Q2 delivery report showed a strong rebound in EV deliveries, which investors are reading as evidence that the core auto business is turning around. Article Title

Tesla’s Q2 delivery report showed a strong rebound in EV deliveries, which investors are reading as evidence that the core auto business is turning around. Positive Sentiment: Tesla expanded its Robotaxi service to Miami, its first city outside Texas and California, reinforcing the company’s long-term autonomy story and helping lift the stock. Article Title

Tesla expanded its Robotaxi service to Miami, its first city outside Texas and California, reinforcing the company’s long-term autonomy story and helping lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators noted that Tesla could see estimate revisions and a rebound ahead of its July 22 earnings report, adding to near-term bullish momentum. Article Title

Analysts and market commentators noted that Tesla could see estimate revisions and a rebound ahead of its July 22 earnings report, adding to near-term bullish momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces focused on Tesla’s growing humanoid-robot and autonomy ambitions, including speculation about a future Tesla-SpaceX combination, but these are still long-dated narratives rather than immediate fundamentals. Article Title

Several pieces focused on Tesla’s growing humanoid-robot and autonomy ambitions, including speculation about a future Tesla-SpaceX combination, but these are still long-dated narratives rather than immediate fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street also continues to debate whether Tesla’s AI and robotaxi optionality justifies the valuation, with some analysts preferring SpaceX over Tesla for Elon Musk exposure. Article Title

Wall Street also continues to debate whether Tesla’s AI and robotaxi optionality justifies the valuation, with some analysts preferring SpaceX over Tesla for Elon Musk exposure. Negative Sentiment: Bearish coverage remains a headwind, with articles questioning Tesla’s expensive valuation and whether autonomy progress is happening fast enough to support the stock. Article Title

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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