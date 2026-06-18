Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 9,337 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $831.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at $371,728,524.32. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,043.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 2.16. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $718.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,110.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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