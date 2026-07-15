Integrity Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Integrity Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,072 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $247.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reiterated Amazon as a top pick, citing resilient Prime Day consumer spending, accelerating AWS growth, and an attractive valuation heading into the company’s upcoming quarterly report.

Jefferies reiterated Amazon as a top pick, citing resilient Prime Day consumer spending, accelerating AWS growth, and an attractive valuation heading into the company’s upcoming quarterly report. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Amazon, adding to the bullish analyst backdrop and reinforcing expectations for continued upside if earnings and cloud trends remain strong.

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Amazon, adding to the bullish analyst backdrop and reinforcing expectations for continued upside if earnings and cloud trends remain strong. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Amazon’s AI and cloud strengths, including optimism around AWS momentum, custom AI chips like Trainium, and the possibility that Amazon could broaden its AI compute business beyond internal use.

Several articles highlighted Amazon’s AI and cloud strengths, including optimism around AWS momentum, custom AI chips like Trainium, and the possibility that Amazon could broaden its AI compute business beyond internal use. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s planned $25 billion bond sale is part of its broader AI infrastructure buildout, showing management is still leaning into heavy investment to support future growth.

Amazon’s planned $25 billion bond sale is part of its broader AI infrastructure buildout, showing management is still leaning into heavy investment to support future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that Amazon is well positioned for future demand in data centers, cloud computing, and e-commerce, which keeps the long-term investment case intact despite near-term volatility.

Coverage also noted that Amazon is well positioned for future demand in data centers, cloud computing, and e-commerce, which keeps the long-term investment case intact despite near-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: The bond market showed weaker-than-average demand for Amazon’s debt offering and required wider concessions, signaling that investors may be getting more cautious about hyperscaler borrowing to fund AI spending.

The bond market showed weaker-than-average demand for Amazon’s debt offering and required wider concessions, signaling that investors may be getting more cautious about hyperscaler borrowing to fund AI spending. Negative Sentiment: New York’s move to pause new AI data centers, along with similar proposals in other states, could create a regulatory hurdle for Amazon’s future AI and cloud expansion plans.

New York’s move to pause new AI data centers, along with similar proposals in other states, could create a regulatory hurdle for Amazon’s future AI and cloud expansion plans. Negative Sentiment: Amazon’s shutdown plans in Quebec and ongoing criticism around AI-related job cuts also add a modest overhang on sentiment, though these issues appear less central than the financing and AI-growth debate.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 175,274 shares of company stock valued at $46,621,204 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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