Intel Corporation $INTC Holdings Decreased by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,918 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 5,788 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown's holdings in Intel were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 34,033 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 618,965 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $27,315,000 after acquiring an additional 79,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Intel by 13.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 39,402 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $112.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.63 billion, a PE ratio of -181.51 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $118.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Intel from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.69.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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