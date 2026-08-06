Intel Corporation $INTC Position Increased by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 2,097.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,427 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division's holdings in Intel were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Southern Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Southern Financial Group LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Intel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Intel from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intel from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $101.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $509.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel’s membership in the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation could strengthen its relationships across the open-compute community and support broader adoption of its hardware and software, although the immediate financial impact is unclear. Intel Stock Gains With New OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation Membership

Intel’s membership in the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation could strengthen its relationships across the open-compute community and support broader adoption of its hardware and software, although the immediate financial impact is unclear. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains supported by Intel’s better-than-expected second-quarter performance: revenue rose roughly 25% year over year to $16.13 billion, while adjusted earnings per share of $0.42 exceeded consensus. Data-center demand, AI-related sales and stronger guidance helped reinforce the turnaround narrative. INTC Q2 Deep Dive

Investor sentiment remains supported by Intel’s better-than-expected second-quarter performance: revenue rose roughly 25% year over year to $16.13 billion, while adjusted earnings per share of $0.42 exceeded consensus. Data-center demand, AI-related sales and stronger guidance helped reinforce the turnaround narrative. Positive Sentiment: Commentary continues to highlight progress in Intel’s 18A process, improving EMIB packaging yields and a planned 2028 volume-production target for 14A. Potential external foundry customers, including reported interest from major technology companies, could materially improve Intel’s long-term growth if converted into wafer-production contracts. Intel’s Packaging Progress Points to Google

Commentary continues to highlight progress in Intel’s 18A process, improving EMIB packaging yields and a planned 2028 volume-production target for 14A. Potential external foundry customers, including reported interest from major technology companies, could materially improve Intel’s long-term growth if converted into wafer-production contracts. Neutral Sentiment: The market is also responding to broader semiconductor strength driven by AI optimism, strong memory demand and expectations for additional chip-industry earnings. This provides a favorable backdrop for INTC but may amplify volatility across the sector.

The market is also responding to broader semiconductor strength driven by AI optimism, strong memory demand and expectations for additional chip-industry earnings. This provides a favorable backdrop for INTC but may amplify volatility across the sector. Neutral Sentiment: Intel faces technical resistance near a major psychological price level. A breakout could attract momentum buyers, while failure to clear resistance may encourage profit-taking. Important Price Level for Intel

Intel faces technical resistance near a major psychological price level. A breakout could attract momentum buyers, while failure to clear resistance may encourage profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Daiwa Securities downgraded Intel from “strong buy” to “hold,” adding pressure after the recent rally and signaling that expectations may have moved ahead of near-term fundamentals. Semiconductor Rally and Intel Analyst Update

Daiwa Securities downgraded Intel from “strong buy” to “hold,” adding pressure after the recent rally and signaling that expectations may have moved ahead of near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Reports that SpaceX will use Nvidia chips exclusively renewed concerns about Intel’s ability to capture high-profile AI infrastructure demand. Investors also remain wary of Intel’s heavy foundry spending, execution risks and lack of publicly named foundry customers. AMD, Nvidia, Intel and Other Stock Movers

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here