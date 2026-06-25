Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,836 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management's holdings in Intel were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.98.

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Intel Trading Down 0.8%

INTC opened at $131.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $659.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.64 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $141.45. The business's 50 day moving average is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Intel to $160 from $135 and kept a Buy rating, citing improving fundamentals and strong AI demand that could support the semiconductor market’s long-term growth. Benzinga

Bank of America raised its price target on Intel to $160 from $135 and kept a Buy rating, citing improving fundamentals and strong AI demand that could support the semiconductor market’s long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho said Intel’s advanced packaging technology could help drive AI data center growth, lifting estimates and its target price as investors reassess Intel’s role in the AI infrastructure supply chain. Article

Mizuho said Intel’s advanced packaging technology could help drive AI data center growth, lifting estimates and its target price as investors reassess Intel’s role in the AI infrastructure supply chain. Positive Sentiment: Intel has also been boosted by reports of a potential Apple chip partnership and recent analyst commentary that the company’s foundry turnaround and packaging capabilities could attract more outside customers. Article

Intel has also been boosted by reports of a potential Apple chip partnership and recent analyst commentary that the company’s foundry turnaround and packaging capabilities could attract more outside customers. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces highlighted that Intel’s recent rally may be getting extended, with some investors debating whether the stock has already priced in much of the comeback story. Article

Several market commentary pieces highlighted that Intel’s recent rally may be getting extended, with some investors debating whether the stock has already priced in much of the comeback story. Negative Sentiment: Intel was also hit during a broader tech and AI selloff tied to weakness in semiconductors, memory-chip concerns, and a marketwide rotation out of high-valuation AI names. Article

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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