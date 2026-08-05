Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 216.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,459 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.'s holdings in Intel were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,233,159,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $982,279,000 after buying an additional 19,722,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $100.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock's 50 day moving average is $112.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.74 billion, a PE ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 2.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. New Street Research boosted their target price on Intel from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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