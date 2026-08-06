Intel Corporation $INTC Stock Position Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,975 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel’s membership in the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation could strengthen its relationships across the open-compute community and support broader adoption of its hardware and software, although the immediate financial impact is unclear. Intel Stock Gains With New OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation Membership

Intel’s membership in the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation could strengthen its relationships across the open-compute community and support broader adoption of its hardware and software, although the immediate financial impact is unclear. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains supported by Intel’s better-than-expected second-quarter performance: revenue rose roughly 25% year over year to $16.13 billion, while adjusted earnings per share of $0.42 exceeded consensus. Data-center demand, AI-related sales and stronger guidance helped reinforce the turnaround narrative. INTC Q2 Deep Dive

Investor sentiment remains supported by Intel’s better-than-expected second-quarter performance: revenue rose roughly 25% year over year to $16.13 billion, while adjusted earnings per share of $0.42 exceeded consensus. Data-center demand, AI-related sales and stronger guidance helped reinforce the turnaround narrative. Positive Sentiment: Commentary continues to highlight progress in Intel’s 18A process, improving EMIB packaging yields and a planned 2028 volume-production target for 14A. Potential external foundry customers, including reported interest from major technology companies, could materially improve Intel’s long-term growth if converted into wafer-production contracts. Intel’s Packaging Progress Points to Google

Commentary continues to highlight progress in Intel’s 18A process, improving EMIB packaging yields and a planned 2028 volume-production target for 14A. Potential external foundry customers, including reported interest from major technology companies, could materially improve Intel’s long-term growth if converted into wafer-production contracts. Neutral Sentiment: The market is also responding to broader semiconductor strength driven by AI optimism, strong memory demand and expectations for additional chip-industry earnings. This provides a favorable backdrop for INTC but may amplify volatility across the sector.

The market is also responding to broader semiconductor strength driven by AI optimism, strong memory demand and expectations for additional chip-industry earnings. This provides a favorable backdrop for INTC but may amplify volatility across the sector. Neutral Sentiment: Intel faces technical resistance near a major psychological price level. A breakout could attract momentum buyers, while failure to clear resistance may encourage profit-taking. Important Price Level for Intel

Intel faces technical resistance near a major psychological price level. A breakout could attract momentum buyers, while failure to clear resistance may encourage profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Daiwa Securities downgraded Intel from “strong buy” to “hold,” adding pressure after the recent rally and signaling that expectations may have moved ahead of near-term fundamentals. Semiconductor Rally and Intel Analyst Update

Daiwa Securities downgraded Intel from “strong buy” to “hold,” adding pressure after the recent rally and signaling that expectations may have moved ahead of near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Reports that SpaceX will use Nvidia chips exclusively renewed concerns about Intel’s ability to capture high-profile AI infrastructure demand. Investors also remain wary of Intel’s heavy foundry spending, execution risks and lack of publicly named foundry customers. AMD, Nvidia, Intel and Other Stock Movers

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Intel from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities cut Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $101.06 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $142.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.75 billion, a PE ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

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