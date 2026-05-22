Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,041 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,730 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309,697 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 201,026 shares of company stock worth $49,128,874 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $268.46 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $238.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. China Renaissance increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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