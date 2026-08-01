Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Stake Lifted by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,602 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 3.5% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $60,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17,398.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 54,107,273 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,763,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,798,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,228,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,926,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,203,845 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $519,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,210,948 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $358,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,835 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $208.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $177.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $163.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $183.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,573 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $693,083.88. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 45,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891,887.88. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $390,033.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,604.96. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,425 shares of company stock worth $2,046,324 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $152.64 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $139.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.79 and a 12-month high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 30.08%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Intercontinental Exchange

Here are the key news stories impacting Intercontinental Exchange this week:

Positive Sentiment: ICE reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.90 per share , exceeding the $1.84 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $2.7 billion , up 5% year over year. Growth in recurring data and mortgage technology helped offset weaker energy-related activity. ICE Q2 Earnings Beat on Data Growth and Mortgage Strength

ICE reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $1.84 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately , up 5% year over year. Growth in recurring data and mortgage technology helped offset weaker energy-related activity. Positive Sentiment: The company returned $945 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $651 million in repurchases, and increased its authorized buyback capacity to $4 billion . ICE also raised its quarterly dividend 8% year over year to $0.52 per share . ICE Approves Third Quarter Dividend

The company returned $945 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $651 million in repurchases, and increased its authorized buyback capacity to . ICE also raised its quarterly dividend 8% year over year to . Positive Sentiment: The MarketAxess deal would expand ICE’s electronic fixed-income trading, market-data and distribution capabilities. Management is positioning the acquisition to benefit from the long-term shift from voice-based to electronic bond trading. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027. Rise of Bond E-Trading Underpins ICE’s MarketAxess Deal

The MarketAxess deal would expand ICE’s electronic fixed-income trading, market-data and distribution capabilities. Management is positioning the acquisition to benefit from the long-term shift from voice-based to electronic bond trading. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027. Neutral Sentiment: MarketAxess shares surged roughly 30% after ICE offered a premium of about 33% to its unaffected price, highlighting the strategic value of the target but also making the transaction a significant capital commitment for ICE. NYSE Parent ICE to Purchase MarketAxess

MarketAxess shares surged roughly 30% after ICE offered a premium of about 33% to its unaffected price, highlighting the strategic value of the target but also making the transaction a significant capital commitment for ICE. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear concerned that paying nearly $6 billion in cash could pressure near-term returns, increase execution and integration risk, and limit financial flexibility. The market’s initial reaction was cautious despite the earnings beat, with ICE shares underperforming broader equities.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

Further Reading

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