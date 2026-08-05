International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Position Increased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,392 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,996,293 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,290,452,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,679,105,000 after purchasing an additional 336,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,653 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,893,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: New Lightwell program expands IBM and Red Hat’s cybersecurity reach. The companies will provide more than 185 universities and 100 NGOs and think tanks with free access to Lightwell, an AI-assisted platform that identifies, validates and fixes open-source software vulnerabilities. The initiative could strengthen IBM’s enterprise and public-interest technology profile, although it is unlikely to generate significant near-term revenue. IBM and Red Hat Offer Lightwell at No Charge

The companies will provide more than 185 universities and 100 NGOs and think tanks with free access to Lightwell, an AI-assisted platform that identifies, validates and fixes open-source software vulnerabilities. The initiative could strengthen IBM’s enterprise and public-interest technology profile, although it is unlikely to generate significant near-term revenue. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s sovereign-AI partnership in India supports its growth narrative. IBM and Sarvam are targeting India’s public sector with sovereign AI solutions, while analysts continue to cite hybrid-cloud demand and improving estimates as potential catalysts. IBM Sovereign AI Solutions for India

IBM and Sarvam are targeting India’s public sector with sovereign AI solutions, while analysts continue to cite hybrid-cloud demand and improving estimates as potential catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Management continues to promote quantum computing as a long-term growth driver. CEO Arvind Krishna said quantum could begin making a measurable contribution to revenue and profit in 2028 or 2029. That outlook reinforces IBM’s strategic positioning, though the opportunity remains several years away. IBM Quantum Computing Outlook

CEO Arvind Krishna said quantum could begin making a measurable contribution to revenue and profit in 2028 or 2029. That outlook reinforces IBM’s strategic positioning, though the opportunity remains several years away. Neutral Sentiment: Trading and analyst data show continued investor interest but mixed institutional conviction. Quiver reported two recent insider purchases, while institutional investors both added and reduced positions. Its survey of analyst targets showed a median target of $310, suggesting substantial upside relative to the latest trading level, but these figures are not company guidance.

Quiver reported two recent insider purchases, while institutional investors both added and reduced positions. Its survey of analyst targets showed a median target of $310, suggesting substantial upside relative to the latest trading level, but these figures are not company guidance. Negative Sentiment: Two law firms announced investigations into IBM. Pomerantz and Bleichmar Fonti & Auld are examining potential investor claims related to alleged misrepresentations involving IBM Z products. The announcements are largely solicitation-driven and do not establish wrongdoing, but they add headline and litigation risk after the stock’s recent weakness. Pomerantz IBM Investor Alert

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of International Business Machines from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $293.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $235.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $221.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $260.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.37. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.19 and a twelve month high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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