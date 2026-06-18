Interval Partners LP Acquires 8,652 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,736 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $22,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,210 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,236 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 111 Capital now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,036 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Brean Capital started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $297.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their target price for the company from $331.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $309.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $306.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.82. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.19 and a 52-week high of $313.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $2,079,633.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,049,010.86. The trade was a 12.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total value of $483,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at $80,639,037.60. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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