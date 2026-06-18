Interval Partners LP Buys 42,214 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,717 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,214 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $38,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock worth $39,195,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock worth $36,270,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.3% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,128 shares of the company's stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock worth $73,351,000 after buying an additional 147,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.39 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.76. The company has a market cap of $350.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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