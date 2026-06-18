Interval Partners LP Purchases 160,180 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 317.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,562 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 160,180 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.11% of TransUnion worth $18,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,761 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,867 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,599 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $50,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,736 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,019 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $50,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter.

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TransUnion Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $64.27 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $75.79. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $63.96 and a 1 year high of $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. New Street Research set a $100.00 price objective on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $480,307.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,251,973.76. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $70,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,292.82. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 25,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,542 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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