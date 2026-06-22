Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Bought by CPC Advisors LLC

CPC Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 1,018.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,448 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuit to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $511.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $267.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.02. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.23 and a twelve month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total transaction of $80,144.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,398,252.40. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 955 shares of company stock valued at $273,855 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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