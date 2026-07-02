Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Purchased by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,699 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 123,448 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 10.1% of Lindsell Train Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Intuit worth $317,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $19,156,152,000 after acquiring an additional 296,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,653,092,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,369,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,378,912,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,407,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,358.56. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to highlight Intuit’s AI push, saying it could deepen automation, improve cross-selling, and support the company’s next growth phase. Intuit's AI Push: Can It Unlock the Next Growth Phase?

Analysts continue to highlight Intuit’s AI push, saying it could deepen automation, improve cross-selling, and support the company’s next growth phase. Positive Sentiment: Another analyst note argued Intuit’s ecosystem across TurboTax, Credit Karma, and QuickBooks remains a key competitive advantage versus peers. Intuit vs Block: Which Fintech Stock Is the Better Buy Now?

Another analyst note argued Intuit’s ecosystem across TurboTax, Credit Karma, and QuickBooks remains a key competitive advantage versus peers. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also reiterated that Intuit’s latest quarter beat EPS and revenue expectations and management guided for continued growth, which supports the longer-term investment case.

Recent coverage also reiterated that Intuit’s latest quarter beat EPS and revenue expectations and management guided for continued growth, which supports the longer-term investment case. Negative Sentiment: A new law-firm announcement said Intuit is being investigated for potential securities fraud after pricing issues, adding legal overhang and likely weighing on the stock. INTU Investigation Notification: Intuit is being Investigated for Securities Fraud Following Pricing Issues – Contact BFA Law if You Lost Money

A new law-firm announcement said Intuit is being investigated for potential securities fraud after pricing issues, adding legal overhang and likely weighing on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary also noted that INTU had been declining while the broader market improved, reflecting ongoing weakness in sentiment after the stock’s steep prior drop.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $267.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.84 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.09 and a 200-day moving average of $437.66. The stock has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $498.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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