Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,149 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 37,107 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 0.8% of Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.09% of Intuitive Surgical worth $151,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Avid Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,793 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,620. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $406.78 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.68 and a 1-year high of $603.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.46. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $422.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $569.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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