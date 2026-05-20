Investment House LLC Raises Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Investment House LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,815 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 20,865 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Investment House LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Investment House LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $32,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $74,883,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,529,526.06. The trade was a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

DELL opened at $235.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.99. The company has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.38 and a 12-month high of $263.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell unveiled new AI infrastructure offerings, including Deskside Agentic AI, PowerStore Elite storage, PowerEdge 18th-gen servers, and PowerRack, all aimed at helping enterprises deploy AI faster with better security, lower latency, and data-sovereignty control.

Dell unveiled new AI infrastructure offerings, including Deskside Agentic AI, PowerStore Elite storage, PowerEdge 18th-gen servers, and PowerRack, all aimed at helping enterprises deploy AI faster with better security, lower latency, and data-sovereignty control. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Dell’s growing AI momentum, including strong enterprise demand, a record AI backlog, and surging AI server orders, reinforcing the case that AI infrastructure is driving Dell’s growth outlook.

Multiple reports highlighted Dell’s growing AI momentum, including strong enterprise demand, a record AI backlog, and surging AI server orders, reinforcing the case that AI infrastructure is driving Dell’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive, with Evercore and Bank of America both raising price targets, signaling confidence that Dell’s AI server and data-center pipeline can keep supporting earnings growth.

Analysts turned more constructive, with Evercore and Bank of America both raising price targets, signaling confidence that Dell’s AI server and data-center pipeline can keep supporting earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Dell and OpenAI-related coverage suggested the company is becoming an on-prem channel for frontier models and enterprise AI tools, which adds to the AI story but is still early in monetization.

Dell and OpenAI-related coverage suggested the company is becoming an on-prem channel for frontier models and enterprise AI tools, which adds to the AI story but is still early in monetization. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Dell’s stock may already be rich after its recent run, and there are lingering concerns that supply constraints and lofty valuation could limit near-term upside.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Dell Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lowered Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Evercore raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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