Investment Management Corp of Ontario Grows Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,674 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,364,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,606,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $150.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $350.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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