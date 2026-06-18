Investment Management Corp of Ontario Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 454.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,265 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 93,665 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $15,619,771,000 after buying an additional 81,752,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,337,280,000 after buying an additional 38,441,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 371.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,962,692,000 after buying an additional 25,517,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,591,425,000 after buying an additional 18,854,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,482,543,000 after buying an additional 17,514,679 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $236.00 target price (up from $226.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, FBN Securities reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $142.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of NOW stock opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.44. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $211.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $98.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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