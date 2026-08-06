Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 198.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,082 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 15,357 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 17,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bayban acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 139.85 and a beta of 1.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.68.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is currently 380.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $4,725,761.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,761.42. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $760,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,381,336.90. This trade represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,260 shares of company stock worth $17,361,672. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Iron Mountain

Here are the key news stories impacting Iron Mountain this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Iron Mountain reported revenue of $2.03 billion, up 18.5% year over year and ahead of the $1.97 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $1.44, substantially above the $0.54 consensus cited in company coverage and also ahead of the $1.40 Zacks estimate. Iron Mountain Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Iron Mountain reported revenue of $2.03 billion, up 18.5% year over year and ahead of the $1.97 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $1.44, substantially above the $0.54 consensus cited in company coverage and also ahead of the $1.40 Zacks estimate. Positive Sentiment: Growth businesses remained key drivers. Data center, digital, and ALM revenue collectively grew more than 50% year over year. Data center leasing reached 110 megawatts year to date, including 75 megawatts contracted in July, supporting expectations for continued expansion. IRM Q2 AFFO Beats Estimates on Data Center and ALM Growth

Data center, digital, and ALM revenue collectively grew more than 50% year over year. Data center leasing reached 110 megawatts year to date, including 75 megawatts contracted in July, supporting expectations for continued expansion. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised. Iron Mountain now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $7.94 billion to $8.01 billion and EPS of $5.87 to $5.93, above the $5.40 analyst consensus. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.47 also exceeded the $1.35 consensus, signaling management’s confidence in near-term performance.

Iron Mountain now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $7.94 billion to $8.01 billion and EPS of $5.87 to $5.93, above the $5.40 analyst consensus. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.47 also exceeded the $1.35 consensus, signaling management’s confidence in near-term performance. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.864 per share, payable October 2 to shareholders of record September 15. The indicated yield is approximately 2.7%. Iron Mountain Earnings Report

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Iron Mountain from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Iron Mountain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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