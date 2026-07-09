Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF - Free Report) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,245 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC's holdings in BOK Financial were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 56.2% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the bank's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,118 shares of the bank's stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 352.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,026 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,411 shares of the bank's stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.91, for a total value of $67,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,920.76. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark B. Wade sold 1,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.62, for a total transaction of $225,454.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,275.82. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $738,571 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.53% of the company's stock.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $135.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.80. BOK Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.35 and a 200 day moving average of $129.99.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $553.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.71 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 18.05%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BOK Financial Corporation will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. BOK Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $136.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation NASDAQ: BOKF, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company's offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

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