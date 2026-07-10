Itron, Inc. $ITRI Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 41,374 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Itron were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $63,990,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,843,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $47,068,000 after buying an additional 369,617 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Itron by 1,552.7% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 300,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $39,593,000 after buying an additional 282,587 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Itron by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 588,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $54,683,000 after buying an additional 232,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Itron

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $27,167.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 24,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,083,010.93. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 442 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $37,291.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,911,618.86. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,946 shares of company stock valued at $324,420. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Itron from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Itron

Itron Stock Up 1.1%

ITRI stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company's 50-day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.65. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $586.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.04 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.31%.Itron's revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

Further Reading

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