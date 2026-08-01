ITT Inc. $ITT Holdings Decreased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,755 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 13,637 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ITT worth $28,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ITT by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other news, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total transaction of $1,483,507.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. This trade represents a 44.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITT. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITT

ITT Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $195.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.17. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.66 and a 52 week high of $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The firm's revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT's dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

About ITT

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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