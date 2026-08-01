Jabil, Inc. $JBL is Access Investment Management LLC's Largest Position

Access Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,955 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. Jabil comprises approximately 8.3% of Access Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Access Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Jabil worth $31,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $429,714,000 after purchasing an additional 591,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $121,710,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Jabil by 2,833.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 348,987 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,576,000 after buying an additional 337,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Jabil by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 704,246 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $142,399,000 after buying an additional 250,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $460.00 price target on shares of Jabil and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Jabil from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $453.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,849,920. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $314.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.60 and a 52-week high of $428.93. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $347.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.09.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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