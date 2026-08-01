Jabil, Inc. $JBL Stock Holdings Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,279 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 128,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.58% of Jabil worth $163,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,646 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,129,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,343,670 shares of the technology company's stock worth $762,424,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,157 shares of the technology company's stock worth $661,783,000 after buying an additional 42,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jabil by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,545 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,714,000 after buying an additional 591,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,299,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $314.49 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.60 and a 52 week high of $428.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company's 50-day moving average price is $347.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.09.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is 4.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Zacks Research raised Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jabil from $384.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $453.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $32,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,849,920. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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